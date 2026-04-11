POLICE PRESS STATEMENT: INTERNAL RECRUITMENT EXERCISE AND STAFFING MEASURES



April 11, 2026-The Zambia Police Service has noted with concern the public complaints and misconceptions surrounding the recently conducted staffing exercise, particularly claims that the process lacked transparency.





We wish to clearly state that, due to retirements, attrition, and resignations among personnel, the Service sought and obtained the necessary authority to fill the resulting vacancies.





In this regard, internal advertisements were issued mainly to qualified civilian employees within the Service, giving them an opportunity to transition into the regular police (mainstream) establishment.





In addition, several positions were offered to candidates who remained on the waiting list in the database from the 2023 recruitment exercise, as well as to individuals with essential technical and trade skills.





This internal exercise was necessary to strengthen manpower capacity, especially in preparation for upcoming national assignments. Such internal recruitment and placement are common in many public institutions, not just the Zambia Police Service.





We wish to emphasise that this exercise is different from the regular recruitment exercise, which is widely advertised to the public and is yet to be conducted.





The Zambia Police Service remains a professional institution committed to fairness and integrity in all its operations, including recruitment.





Issued by:

Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer