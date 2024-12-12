Police ‘probe two more hotel workers over singer Liam Payne’s de@th

Police in Argentina are reportedly investigating a hotel worker who was filmed on CCTV carrying former One Direction singer Liam Payne to his room just minutes before his death.

The suspect has been named locally as chief receptionist Esteban Grassi, who made a 999 call requesting urgent medical assistance for Liam before he plunged to his de@th from his third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires.

He was also among a trio of men pictured carrying him up to his room shortly before the tragedy at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in October.

The photo sparked concerns about the behaviour of hotel staff and their decision not to leave the singer in the lobby while they waited for help to arrive.

Another hotel worker, named as head of security Gilda Martin, is also now being investigated, according to Argentinian news website Infobae.

It was gathered that investigating judge Laura Bruniard, who is leading the probe, had told the two men to designate a defence lawyer so she could formally question them under oath.

The date for their first interrogation, expected to occur via Zoom, is said to have been scheduled for next week between December 17 and 19.

Public prosecutors have yet to make any official comment but are expected to do so in the coming days.

Local reports last week said prosecutors were considering bringing manslaughter charges against the hotel employees filmed carrying Liam out of the lobby shortly before his drink and drug-fuelled balcony plunge.

In a lengthy statement released on November 7, prosecutors said the three men they did not identify by name were now being formally investigated on suspicion of abandoning a person who subsequently died and supplying and facilitating drugs.

The statement described one as the person who ‘routinely accompanied Liam during his stay in Buenos Aires.’

Tests have shown the singer binged on alcohol and cocaine before he died and also had traces of an antidepressant in his system.

Prosecutors also made it clear the idea Liam had committed suicide had been ruled out and said he was in a state of ‘semi or total unconsciousness’ as he fell to his death from his hotel balcony when he ‘didn’t know what he was doing.’