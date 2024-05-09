POLICE REACTION TO FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S ‘WALK’
The Zambia Police Service writes…
May 9,2024-Today, we observed a concerning incident involving Former President Edgar Lungu, who led a group of individuals from Town Centre around 11:30 hours into Cairo Road, causing significant disruptions to traffic. We want to emphasize that such actions constitute an unlawful assembly, and regardless of one’s former status as a head of state, adherence to the law is non-negotiable.
We hereby caution Former President Lungu that no one is above the law, and the police will not hesitate to enforce it. Engaging in activities that disrupt public order and safety will not be tolerated, and those who act with impunity will face legal consequences.
We urge Former President Lungu to conduct himself within the confines of the law and to refrain from actions that disrupt public peace and order. Failure to comply will result in the necessary legal actions being taken.
Rae Hamoonga
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
Next is a summon. Saw this one coming
Mr Lungu is not supposed to be allowed to conduct himself in that manner he did today.People must enjoy their rights yes but for him Mr Lungu I feel he is putting his life in danger and those he moves with.He should not take it that every one in this country loves him.Not only that we have mental people in our country who can cause harm to him and we must learn from other countries especially like in USA where one former and now late president was shot and wounded by a person who had mental illness.Whe asked why he acted like that he gave a very silly answer “like he wanted to please a mistress “a beautiful girl those who do modelling.”And some people in Zambia may not understand if that act happens and we may have a crisis.There can not be peace in the country.Police must stop him with emmidiate effect.Why does Mr Lungu want to make dangerous experiments.He thinks all of a sudden he has gained popularity due to high cost of living.You know supporters in stadiums make loud noise to cheer their socker teams and at the end of the game their teams lose with big number of goals.He must try another way of gaining political mileages.Read more about Rwanda.Read about Ronald Reagan.Police here is work.We need peace.Once we lose it we are doomed.I don’t want to write a lot but those who think better will understand.