POLICE REACTION TO FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU’S ‘WALK’

The Zambia Police Service writes…

May 9,2024-Today, we observed a concerning incident involving Former President Edgar Lungu, who led a group of individuals from Town Centre around 11:30 hours into Cairo Road, causing significant disruptions to traffic. We want to emphasize that such actions constitute an unlawful assembly, and regardless of one’s former status as a head of state, adherence to the law is non-negotiable.

We hereby caution Former President Lungu that no one is above the law, and the police will not hesitate to enforce it. Engaging in activities that disrupt public order and safety will not be tolerated, and those who act with impunity will face legal consequences.

We urge Former President Lungu to conduct himself within the confines of the law and to refrain from actions that disrupt public peace and order. Failure to comply will result in the necessary legal actions being taken.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER