POLICE RECOVER REMAINS OF 3 YEAR OLD K!LLED FOR RITUALS

Zambia Police Service officers have recovered a broken skull of a three year old child who went missing on May 21, 2023 in Lusangazi District, Eastern Province.

The officers further managed to recover 3 ribs and a pair of brownish trousers which have since been secured as exhibits.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga says two suspects have since been apprehended on allegations of murder.

Hamoonga says the suspects, Robson Sakala and Benson Sakala, led Police officers to the scene of crime, at the edge of Kasangazi Stream in Lusangazi District near one of the suspect’s farm, Robison Sakala.

He says this is where the body of then alleged missing Child was dumped.

Hamoonga says the remains shall be taken to Lusaka for pathological examination at The University Teaching Hospital.

Earlier, Police on August 1, 2023 arrested and charged Rabson Sakala, 49, of Village 87 in Chief Sandwe in Lusangazi District for the offence of Murder involving a child.

Hamoonga says this was after police received a report of a missing child from Nyawa Phiri, 37, a Teacher at Kasangazi Primary School of Lusangazi District who reported on May 25, 2023, that her son Juvenile Bornface Lungu, 3, went missing.

He says this occurred on Sunday May 21, 2023 at about 14:00 hours at Village 87. At the time of missing he was wearing a maroon trousers and a light blue shirt.

“Brief facts are that the boy went to Village 87 from Kasangazi to go and spend a weekend with other family members. On the fateful day, the boy decided to join friends who were herding cattle. Whilst in the bush, the boy left his friends and went back to the village but on his way he it was alleged that he got lost. An intensified Search party comprising villagers and the Police was conducted but the missing child could not be found,” he said.

Hamoonga says Police opened an Inquiry file and intensified investigations which resulted in Police on August 1, 2023 apprehending a male suspect in Lusangazi District who had left his residence (village 87) after the report of a missing child.

“The suspect, Rabson Sakala, 49, of Village 87 was arrested and charged for the offence of Murder. During interrogations, he revealed that while accompanied by his friend Benson Sakala also of the same village, he went to consult a Witch Doctor Samson, other names not known, of Village 30 where they were told to kill a child and present private parts to the Witch Doctor in order for them to become rich. The suspect further confessed that on the material day (Sunday 21st May 2023), the duo killed the child using a knife and took the said private parts to the Witch Doctor who rejected the organs and told them that they were supposed to kill either of their children for the medicine to work.

The other two accomplices Benson Sakala and the Witch Doctor were on the run. However, the knife which was used to inflict the fatal injury was recovered from the suspect,” he said.

