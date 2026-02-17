Police rescue man illegally confined and chained for 17 years by his biological father

The Bauchi State Police Command has rescued a man who was illegally confined and chained for 17 years by his biological father.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Nafiu Habib, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 said that a good Samaritan reported that the victim, Muhammad Lawan, had been confined by his father for almost a decade without care.

The PPRO explained that upon receiving the report, a team of detectives visited the scene in Shadawanka village of Bauchi LGA and successfully rescued the very emaciated victim.

“The Bauchi State Police Command has rescued a middle-aged man who was allegedly confined and leg-chained by his father for seventeen years,” the statement read.

“On 16th February, 2026, at about 1620hrs, information was received from a good Samaritan that one Muhammad Lawan, popularly known as Babangida, had been confined by his biological father, Mohammed Lawan, in his house for seventeen (17) years without care.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by the DPO ‘B’ Division, in conjunction with the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), visited the scene in Shadawanka village of Bauchi LGA and successfully rescued the very emmaciated victim.

“The father of the victim has been arrested and is currently in custody. The victim has been taken to hospital for proper medical attention and rehabilitation as directed by Commissioner of Police.

“CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, mni, psc(+), has also directed the DPO to conduct a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding this inhumane act and subsequently transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation.”