POLICE SHOOT SUSPECTED THIEF FOUND IN ACT

Police in Lusaka have shot dead a suspected thief at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources offices in Lusaka.The suspected thief was found in an office on the second floor at Mulungushi House.

When confronted by a police officer, he jumped through the window prompting the officer to shoot.

Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident yesterday saying the officers at Kabwata Police Station received a report of shooting on August 8, 2024 at around 02:15 hours.“We received a report of shooting from Constable Chirwa, of University Teaching Hospital (UTH) traffic, that the station inspector Hakalingonye, of Protective Unit, who was manning the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources premises, had shot dead one unknown male suspect whom he had found stealing,” Mr Hamoonga said.

He said the incident occurred around 01:30 hours while constable inspector Andrew Hakalingonye was on duty at the premises.“He noticed a sack from the second floor tied with a rope being dropped down and some movements within the said building.

The officer fired two gun shots towards the movement that was noticed in the building,” he said.He said the officer decided to follow up in the building and, upon getting to the second floor, discovered keys at a window seal.

Mr Hamoonga said the suspect was found hiding underneath a table. “When confronted, the suspect jumped through the window on the second floor of the building. The officer fired as he was jumping,” Mr Hamoonga said.“The suspect’s body, aged between 25-30 years, with dread locks and of unknown address, was physically inspected and had two gunshot wounds, one on the right thigh and one on the right shoulder.”Mr Hamoonga said, due to the fall, he is suspected to have suffered broken bones.

“The stolen items which were in the sack include a computer CPU, Toshiba laptop, black in colour, hard drive, two power packs, two memory sticks, pocket knife and a white sack,” Mr Hamoonga said.The body of the deceased has been deposited at UTH mortuary awaiting identification and post-mortem.Meanwhile, police in Kafue have arrested a man aged 36 who was found clad in military regalia pretending to be a soldier from Zambia Army.Kafue district commissioner Morris Hikapulwe said the suspect was arrested on August 3, 2024 around 22:00 hours.

Mr Hikapulwe said Chiawa Police Station received a report of impersonation.“This incident was reported by concerned members of the public that they spotted a well-known man, namely Martin Phiri, aged 36, of Chimusambo village in Chief Chiawa area, clad in military regalia purporting to be military personnel from Zambia Army,” he said.

He said he was intercepted at Michael Sata Bridge check-point in Chiawa and is currently detained in custody.

