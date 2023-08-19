Police Statement On The Man Who Climbed A Tower Yesterday

POLICE STATEMENT ON THE MAN WHO CLIMBED A TOWER EARLIER TODAY

Chilenje Police Station today Friday August 18, 2023 at 09:00 hours, received a report from M/Enock Kaimba aged 41 of plot 523/252 Twinpam Extension, that a male person aged between 32 and 36 was attempting to commit suicide by climbing a communication tower at Mkandswire combined school.

Police rushed to the scene and confirmed the report, and later, the Fire brigade was activated who arrived at the scene.The area member of the paliament for Kabwata Honourable Tayengwa and the Local government permanent secretary Mr. Maambo Haamaundu arrived at the scene and managed to persuade the man to come down from the tower at 15:45 hours.He was taken to Chilenje police station.

When interviewed, he identified himself as M/ Moses Sichone aged 33 of House number 104/11 John Howard Compound a Butchery assistant at Chilenje Shoprite ,who was earlier shortlisted for military recruitment and had under gone interviews in kabwe on July 27, 2023.

He further stated that he was disquallified from recruitment because he is over age. M/ Moses Sichone later came back to lusaka and thought of how he would attract the attention of the Military command.

Today, Friday August 18, 2023, he left home at 05:00 hours and proceeded to Mkandawire School where he climbed a tower at 09:00 hours until 15:45 hours when he was persuaded to come down.

He was released, and his family members have been advised to take him for counselling.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON