POLICE STATEMENT: SUDDEN AND UNNATURAL DEATH INVOLVING A COUPLE IN CHONGWE

June 21, 2024

The Zambia Police Service at Kanakantapa Police Post yesterday June 20, 2024 received a report concerning the sudden and unnatural death of a couple in Shimwengwe village of Kanakantapa in Chongwe District. The report was made at 12:00 hours by Mr. Mutafela Kalima, aged 28, of the same Village.

Mr. Kalima reported that his cousin, Mr. Charles Umba, aged 29, and his wife, Mrs. Saliva Hatembo Umba, aged 32, both residents of chongwe, died suddenly between 01:00 hours and 08:00 hours on June 20, 2024.

On the evening of June 19, 2024, around 20:00 hours, the now-deceased couple went to bed. Unfortunately, at approximately 01:00 hours, Mr. Charles Umba discovered that his wife was cold and unresponsive. He informed their neighbor, Ms. Bertha Mwanza, aged 48, around 06:00 hours. Ms. Mwanza confirmed that Mrs. Umba had already passed away and assisted in transporting her body to Kanakantapa Police Post to obtain a brought in dead certificate.

Tragically, while at the police post, Mr. Charles Umba suddenly became unconscious. He was rushed to Kanakantapa Health Post, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The bodies of Mr. and Mrs. Umba were inspected, and no physical injuries were observed. The bodies have been deposited at Chongwe District Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem examinations to establish the cause of death.

A Crime scene visit was conducted, during which a jug of water mixed with herbs was found in the house. This has been secured for a toxicology examination.

Neighbors reported that the deceased couple had hosted a witch doctor, commonly known as “Dr. Simple,” for three days prior to their deaths. A manhunt for this individual has been launched.

The Zambia Police Service urges anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the witch doctor commonly known as “Dr. Simple” to come forward. Your cooperation is crucial in helping us resolve this case.

The Zambia Police Service is committed to thoroughly investigating this incident to determine the exact circumstances leading to the deaths of Mr. and Mrs. Umba. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.