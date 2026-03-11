POLICE SUMMONS NDC LEADER  SABOI IMBOELA

POLICE SUMMONS NDC LEADER



National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Saboi Imboela says police have summoned her for unknown reasons.





“The police were at my house with a call out for me. Only God knows what I have done. UPND really wants to be a one party state,” she posted on her Facebook page.





March 11, 2026 – The Zambia Police Service confirms that today, officers visited the residence of Ms. Saboi Imboela to serve her with a call-out notice. However, she informed the police officers by phone that she was not at home.

This action forms part of ongoing investigations. Further details will be shared in due course.





Godfrey Chilabi

Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service