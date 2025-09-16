POLICE UNCOVER MASSIVE STOCK TH£FT SYNDICATE IN NAMWALA



Namwala…. Tuesday September 16, 2025



POLICE in Southern Province have unearthed a large-scale stock theft operation in Namwala District, where more than 130 stolen cattle were slaüghtered and secretly buried to conceal evidence.





The breakthrough followed a tip-off from members of the public, leading officers to two farms where the remains of the animals were discovered buried in over 15 pits.





According to Southern Province Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka, 65 carcasses were recovered from the farm of Mr. Shepande Kalapula in Kawilizhi area under Chief Mukobela, while another 65 were found at the farm of Mr. Madilu Kalapula of Namisamu Fishing Camp.





“Ear tags found in some of the pits helped us identify 26 of the recovered animals as belonging to Mr. Benford Mwiya of Namwala District,” Mr. Daka said.



“Investigations are ongoing to establish the owners of the remaining animals.”





Police have since arrested 16 suspects, all of them related, in connection with the theft.



They face charges of stock theft and possession of property reasonably suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained.





Mr. Daka described the case as one of the most serious stock theft investigations in recent years and praised the role of community members in alerting police.





“We urge cattle owners who may be missing animals, as well as any members of the public with relevant information, to come forward. Stock theft is a crime we treat with utmost seriousness, and we will ensure perpetrators are brought to justice,” he said.



SE