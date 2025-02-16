Police update shows woman NFL star Kadarius Toney allegedly strangled ‘was 7 months pregnant’

Police have released an update on NFL star Kadarius Toney’s arrest, indicating that the woman he allegedly strangled was seven months pregnant and holding her daughter when he attacked her.

Toney has over the years etched his name in the history books as he’s won the Super Bowl twice with the Chiefs.

He was arrested on February 6 on counts of aggravated assault-strangulation and obstructing or harassing 911 calls, as per online records obtained by TMZ.

A 911 audio from the woman, who reportedly was Toney’s girlfriend, was released on Thursday.

In the audio, the woman shared that she was nearing her final month of delivery as Toney attacked her in Douglasville, Georgia.

Toney’s girlfriend stated that she was in good health and declined to receive medical attention.

However, she revealed she had fled to her neighbor’s house without footwear to remove herself from the home she was sharing with Toney.

A police report viewed by TMZ shows that police say the woman had red marks on her neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Officers also revealed that the NFL star stopped the woman from reaching out to authorities as he denied her access to her phone.

On January 15, an arrest warrant was issued for Toney to be apprehended with his bond set at $25,000 for each of the two charges against him.

Toney allegedly squeezed a woman’s throat as per documents provided to TMZ by cops ‘with enough force to cause her to be unable to breath.’

Records indicate that he was not in custody as of February 7.

26-year-old Toney featured in three games for the Cleveland Browns last season before he was released in December after a haunting penalty and a muffed punt in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Toney was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021 and was later traded to the Kansas City Chiefs mid-season of the 2022 campaign.

NFL’s Kadarius Toney played a good part in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII that helped grant the Chiefs a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The new revelation comes as a shock to his teammates and fans, who will be eyeing how the entire situation unfolds in the coming days.