 POLICE WARN AGAINST CYBERBULLYING FROM THE “02 BA NYANGANYA DOOR” VIDEO



Police say the mimicking of the “02 Ba Nyanganya Door” incident amounts to cyberbullying, urging the public to stop sharing and mocking the incident.





Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi explained that the ongoing nichani nichani mockery only adds to the trauma already suffered by the victim, whose story has captured national attention.





Mr. Chilabi further discouraged the bapandura trend, stating that it promotes a culture of insensitivity and contributes to emotional harm.





In September, a businessman of Lusaka’s Mtendere Township was shot in the arm by robbers, and his interview with ZNBC later went viral on social media, with some named comedians and members of the public mimicking the victim.



