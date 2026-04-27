News : Polish PM Warns Russia Could ∆ttack NATO “Within Months,” Raising Urgency Across Europe





European security concerns have intensified after Poland’s Prime Minister w∆rned that Russia could potentially launch an attack against a NATO member within months, not years, signaling a much shorter timeline than previously assessed.





Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued a st∆rk w∆rning that Russia may be capable of att∆cking a NATO country within a matter of months, dramatically accelerating earlier estimates that suggested a timeline of several years.





According to reports, Tusk emphasized that the thre∆t is no longer distant or theoretical, urging European nations to treat the situation with immediate seriousness. The w∆rning comes amid ongoing tensions from the Russia-Ukraine w∆r and increasing concerns about Moscow’s long-term strategic intentions toward NATO.





Recent assessments across Europe indicate a growing belief that Russia is preparing for a prolonged confront∆tion with the West, including hybrid w∆rfare, cyber operations, and potential conventional milit∆ry scenarios. Intelligence agencies in multiple countries have already described Russia as the most significant security thre∆t to the continent in decades.





At the same time, NATO and European leaders are facing internal questions about readiness, unity, and response capability particularly along the alliance’s eastern flank. Tusk highlighted that uncertainty over collective defense and political cohesion could further complicate deterrence efforts.





While some Western projections previously estimated a possible conflict timeline of several years, this latest warning suggests that strategic conditions could evolve far more rapidly, especially if the situation in Ukraine shifts or escalates further.



Source: Militarnyi + International reporting