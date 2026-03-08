POLITICAL FIGURES OFTEN CONTEST OUTSIDE THEIR HOME AREAS, JERE OBSERVES





Prominent lawyer and journalist Dickson Jere has reflected on Zambia’s political history, noting that it is not unusual for politicians to contest parliamentary seats outside their home constituencies.





In a brief commentary, Jere pointed out that several notable political figures in the country had, at different times, represented constituencies away from their places of origin.





He cited the late former president Michael Sata as one example, noting that Sata once moved from Kabwata Constituency to Mpika Central, his home area.





Jere also referenced former Munali Member of Parliament Ronald Penza, who he said left Munali Constituency to contest in Mbala, his home district.





Jere further observed that former minister Nkandu Luo moved from Mandevu Constituency to Munali within Lusaka, while former vice president Guy Scott relocated from Mpika Central to Lusaka Central.





He added that former finance minister Edith Nawakwi also left her home area of Nakonde to contest the Munali Constituency seat in Lusaka





Jere also mentioned former defence minister Ben Mwila, who moved from Luanshya Constituency to Nchelenge in Luapula Province, and former vice president Enoch Kavindele, who shifted from Chingola to Kabompo, his home district.





According to Jere, these examples illustrate a longstanding trend in Zambia’s politics where politicians have not always remained in one constituency throughout their careers.



“I have even forgotten what I am supposed to say…I will come back when I remember,” Mr. Jere remarked.