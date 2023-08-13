POLITICS HAS BLINDED MR KALABA ON REALITIES OF CDF PROJECTS- UPND

August 11, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

POLITICS HAS BLINDED MR KALABA ON REALITIES OF CDF PROJECTS

Lusaka – (11.08.2023) We feel compelled to respond to recent remarks made by Citizens First Party president Harry Kalaba against the Community Development Fund (CDF). It is unfortunate that, while Mr. Kalaba is free to express his thoughts, his remarks are constructed with political bias and have little to do with realities on the ground.

He appears to have been blinded by his strong feelings against President Hakainde Hichilema’s governance , distorting his judgment and causing him to ignore the realities of CDF projects in the communities.

As UPND we agreed with Kachibiya Member of Parliament, Sunday Chanda’s statement that and I quote ‘ development is above politics ‘ This is so because politicizing CDF can impair one’s judgment and make it difficult to properly recognize the favorable changes brought about by CDF in communities, as the case is with Mr, Kalaba.

His claim that CDF is a scam reveals his lack of awareness of the developmental projects and proves his detachment from realities on the ground. This is so because the changes in Communities as a result of CDF are witnessed by Community leaders, Members of Parliament and citizens who are direct beneficiaries.

Another claim by Mr Kalaba that the K 1.6 million CDF allocation before the 2022 increase performed better during his tenure as Member of Parliament than is the case now just shows how gullible and detached from realities he is as even a poor mathematician would know know the difference K 28.3 million has had in communities.

Mr. Kalaba’s comparison of the prior K1.6 million fund to the present K28.3 million distribution, merits deeper scrutiny. It is critical to recognize that the CDF under the New Dawn has made great progress, particularly in terms of equitable distribution and direct involvement of local communities. This strategy differs from previous approaches in which the central government had greater control on fund allocation.

We wish to advise Mr Kalaba, to stop politicizing CDF and instead visit constituencies so that he can witness developmental projects. His interaction with citizens in constituencies will also prove the transformation of communities and how CDF has brought about inclusive and equitable development.

While Mr Kalaba is entitled to his viewpoints, there is need to base criticism on accurate information and understanding of the context. We urge him to engage in meaningful dialogue and as a well-meaning citizen recognize the improvements brought about by CDF in empowering local communities and building grassroot development.

AS UPND, we reaffirm our dedication to open government and equitable development. The CDF is an essential tool in this effort because it makes sure that resources are allocated equitably and are put to good use in communities. While we appreciate differing viewpoints, we think that in order to have informed discussions that are beneficial to all Zambians, it is imperative to have a thorough grasp of the context and impact of the CDF.

UPND MEDIA TEAM