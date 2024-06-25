Politics has overtaken our humanity, TODAY IT’S JAY JAY, MAILO KAYA…we leave everything to God who will one day reveal the truth – Sipalo

By Kholiwe Miti(The Mast)

LERO ni JAY JAY mailo kaya, warns Thomas Sipalo.

Sipalo, who is United Kwacha Alliance national youth chairperson, is disheartened by the continued detention of Petauke Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda by Zambia Police.

Banda was recently abducted and once he was found he has been between hospital and police.

Sipalo said the UPND government’s interest and “haste in this matter raises questions”.

“LERO NI JAY JAY MAILO KAYA (today it’s Jay Jay, we don’t know who is next)! Akulu andzelu amati, “Chaona mzako chapita mawa chili paiwe (the wise say that what has befallen your friend today will tomorrow be on you)”. It’s disheartening that politics has overtaken our humanity, and we’ve lost empathy for one another as Zambians. It’s inhuman to wish someone bad simply because you don’t share similar political beliefs and ideologies.

Hon. Jay Jay’s health is suffering, yet some people are mocking and celebrating his illness simply because they disagree with his political beliefs,” Sipalo noted. “Where is our compassion as a society? Some people are mocking his sickness and making jokes out of him fainting without asking themselves these questions, if the claim by police that he’s fit hence the discharge from Maina Soka [Military Hospital], why was he readmitted at Sikanze Police Hospital instead of being detained? Simple logic will tell you that he was simply transferred from Maina Soko to Sikanze. What’s the urgency in his case that can’t wait for his recovery? As a lawmaker with a fixed address, he’s not a flight risk. So why treat him like a dangerous criminal? Isn’t his case bondable? Anyways we leave everything to God, who will one day reveal the truth.”

Banda was discharged from Maina Soko on Wednesday and taken to Sikanze under police custody where he was questioned for an offence he committed in 2021.

On Thursday, police arrested Banda in connection with “serious criminal offences”. “Honourable Banda has been arrested for the offences of aggravated robbery contrary to section 294 and attempted murder contrary to section 215 of the penal code Act chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. The alleged crimes were committed on December 14, 2015, at approximately 15:00 hours at Mzigawa Primary School in Vubwi district of Eastern Province,” said Zambia Police public relations officer Rae Hamoonga. “The incident involved the theft of property valued at K12,000, broken down as follows: A Canon Camera valued at K10,000, spectacles valued at K1,800, two ATM cards [and] cash amounting to K200. The victim of this incident is Mr Peter Sukwa Muchelenga.

Honourable Banda has been remanded in custody at Chipata Central Police Station. He is scheduled to appear in court soon to face these charges. The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served regardless of the status or position of the individuals involved. We urge the public to remain calm and allow the judicial process to take its course.”