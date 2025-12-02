 EDITOR’S NOTE | Politics of Memory & The Narrative Battle



The debate over Bill 7 has turned volatile phase. Monday’s State House Livestream, which featured pro-Bill 7 voices ranging from student leaders and rural CSOs to Pentecostal and SDA clergy, has triggered a sharp counterreaction from the PF base and its online allies.

The screenshot now circulating is not a clause from the Bill. It is a tweet from Hakainde Hichilema in 2020, during the Bill 10 debate, warning that “a good piece of legislation does not need to be heavily marketed” and praising the Catholic Church, LAZ and other stakeholders for opposing it.





That post is now being used as political ammunition to ask a simple question: If UPND demonised Bill 10, why should PF support Bill 7?





This is not an unfair question. It is a political one. Zambia’s politics are rarely driven by principle. They are driven by region, tribe, personal interest, and historical memory. The UPND’s failure to frame a convincing narrative around Bill 7 has created a vacuum that is now being filled by old quotes, screenshots, and ideological reminders.

The PF base sees Monday’s Livestream as hypocrisy. The UPND base sees it as overdue correction. Meanwhile, the public is stuck between two blocs that increasingly speak past one another and not to the issues.





The reality is clear. Those supporting Bill 7 appear to support everything in it. Those opposing Bill 7 oppose everything in it. The arguments are no longer clause-based. They are identity-based. They are regional. They are emotional. The ongoing narrative shows that the reform now sits at the intersection of constitutional law and political class antagonism.

The Oasis Forum and Catholic bloc are perceived as Lusaka-centric elites. The pro-Bill 7 clergy and CSOs are perceived as provincial and “grassroots” actors. Each side believes it speaks for “the people.” Neither side has shown the humility to admit they only speak for a constituency.





This reminds us that Zambian political memory is long. When people are presented with public debate, they reach back to older grievances. They pull up tweets. They resurrect past votes. They extract old soundbites.





Hichilema’s 2020 criticism of Bill 10 is now being reinterpreted as a moral contradiction, even though the content of Bill 7 and Bill 10 differ significantly. The political class is no longer debating clauses. It is debating consistency, loyalty, and credibility.





Our task here is simple. We are a nationalist voice. We fact-check and contextualise political claims to protect the public from misinformation. Politicians speak for constituencies, interests, and electoral goals. They do not speak for truth. They do not speak for the whole nation. They speak to survive. And because memory is now part of this fight, we will continue to provide independent, sober, fact-based context so that Zambians can judge not by tribe, crowd size, or noise, but by evidence.



© The People’s Brief | Editors