POLL REVEALS TRUMP IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN BACKED BY MAJORITY



The media spent years screaming that Trump’s immigration policies were “cruel,” “extreme,” and “un-American. ” Now a new poll quietly blows that narrative to pieces.





According to Plymouth Union Public Research, 57 percent of likely voters back Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.





In other words, the majority of the country supports exactly what the ruling class calls “dangerous” and “fringe. ” It gets even more damning for the open-borders crowd: 74 percent of voters say fighting illegal immigration is an important issue for the president and Congress.





Nearly half call it “very important,” while just 7 percent shrug it off as “not important at all. ” So while Democrats obsess over labels and lectures, normal Americans are focused on the basics: borders, safety, and national sovereignty.





The people living with the consequences of illegal immigration are no longer buying the elite’s moral guilt trip.





Meanwhile, Trump’s position hasn’t moved an inch: enforce the law, secure the border, put American workers and families first.





The political class may hate that vision, but this poll shows something they really fear — the country doesn’t.





