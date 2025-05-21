Pollak predicts serious tension ahead of Ramaphosa-Trump talks



Joel Pollak, Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News, has expressed concerns about the potential for tensions to during today,May 21, meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and U.S. President Donald Trump.





Pollak argues that statements from the South African Presidency and other officials suggest a confrontational approach, focusing on disputing claims of “misinformation” rather than seeking compromise on key issues.





These issues include South Africa’s Expropriation Act, racial quotas in hiring, anti-white rhetoric, its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and its stance on Iran.





He warns that this attitude could undermine productive discussions, particularly on trade, and may lead to an outcome similar to a “Zelensky-style ambush”.





The South African Presidency has pushed back against Trump’s claims of persecution of white Afrikaners, calling them “politically motivated” and defending the country’s constitutional democracy.





Ramaphosa has also dismissed Trump’s comments on land issues, noting Trump’s lack of direct experience with the country.



These remarks, combined refusal to adjust policies criticized by Trump, have fueled Pollak’s skepticism about the meeting’s success. He suggests that without concessions, such as amending the Expropriation Act or withdrawing from the ICJ case, a “really good trade deal” Ramaphosa seeks is unlikely.





Additionally, Trump’s actions suspending aid, imposing tariffs (30% on goods, 55% on vehicles), and granting asylum to Afrikaner refugees signal a hardline stance, further complicating prospects for a smooth dialogue.





While Pollak’s analysis highlights real points of contention, it’s worth noting that his perspective, rooted in Breitbart’s editorial stance, may amplify tensions and frame the meeting as a zero-sum confrontation.





Diplomatic engagements often involve posturing, and both sides have incentives to find common ground, especially with South Africa’s G20 presidency transition to the U.S. in November.





The meeting’s outcome will likely hinge on whether Ramaphosa offers tangible compromises or if Trump doubles down on his demands, but the public rhetoric so far does suggest a challenging atmosphere.