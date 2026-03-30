POLLS SHOULDN’T SET US APART – HH



ELECTIONS should not be a source of division among citizens but a reflection of the country’s mature democracy, President Hakainde Hichilemahas said.





As Zambia heads to the general elections on August 13, President Hichilema wants the country to be in peace, unity and stability.





Speaking during a church service at the New Apostolic Church Mongu Central congregation yesterday, the head of State assured the church that the electoral process will be done in a credible and peaceful manner.





“Elections should not divide the Zambian family. On our part, we will do everything to ensure there are peaceful, credible elections on August 13,” he said.





The President urged citizens to remain calm and uphold peace before, during and after the elections.





Mr Hichilema also hailed the church for its continued contribution to national development, particularly in critical sectors like education.





He is pleased with the church’s role, not only in the community of Mongu and the broader region, but countrywide.



Zambia Daily Mail