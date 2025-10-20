Pontiano Kaiche is alive and well – B-flow, ZAM president

ZAM DISPELS RUMOURS — PONTIANO KAICHE IS ALIVE AND WELL





The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) has dismissed circulating social media rumours alleging the death of veteran musician and cultural icon, Pontiano Kaiche.





In an official statement, ZAM confirmed that Mr. Kaiche is alive and in good health, continuing to contribute to the nation’s music and arts industry.





The Association has urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that causes unnecessary distress to families and the music fraternity.





ZAM says it remains committed to honouring and celebrating the country’s living legends.