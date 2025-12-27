GUEST ARTICLE: POOR LEADERSHIP: Moses Sichone, As The Chipolopolo General, Should Not Sacrifice His Troops At The Battle Front





By Augustine Mukoka



… Both Fashion Sakala & Lameck Banda Showed Signs Of Disappointment After Being Substituted



That Chipolopolo settled for a virgin tie against Comoros was disappointing enough.





Adding to our disappointment is the needless drama by a coach throwing any of his players under the bus after such a result. It is unnecessary.



I find Chipolopolo coach Moses Sichone’s comments about Fashion Sakala’s reaction to his substitution misplaced.





Granted, indiscipline in the team must NEVER be condoned, not even from skipper Fashion Sakala.





However, there’s a better way a coach must handle player reaction to disappointment. If anyone saw both Fashion and Lameck after being substituted, they didn’t seem happy.





It was visible. And it should have ended at that especially that the tournament is still at its peak.



And as Fashion says after the match, it’s normal for a player to react that way. The two players may have been frustrated with themselves especially that their performance was not to their best of their abilities..





Many of our players have been unconvincing thus far. Take Klings Kangwa for instance. Both against Mali and Comoros, Klings has played way below his game. Why is he not being substituted?





For some reason, I am questioning Klings’ commitment to the team. I could be wrong – but that’s not the Klings we know. I hope it’s not what I am thinking. But if it is, let the lad pave way for other players who will deliver 100% for the country.





Back to the Fashion’s issue. Sichone should have found a better way of responding to the question on Fashion. If he wanted to discuss the specifics, he should have mentioned both players and acknowledged he wasn’t happy with their reaction.





Otherwise, his focus on Fashion alone appears to be targeted and has the potential to elicit feelings of unfair treatment. I even wondered why he appointed Fashion a team leader if he is going to embarrass him in that fashion.





Here are Sichone’s comments:



“Fashion was not happy with my decision to substitute him, but this is the national team, not an individual team. If a player is not performing, we must give others a chance. So yes, he was upset.”





“This is something I need to address, especially because he is the team captain. When you are chosen to lead, you must lead by example. I cannot accept such behaviour.”

In his post match comment, Fashion said, “I think it’s normal as a player to be unhappy if you know you can do more, and if you know you can do well.”





Fashion also admits that the Chipolopolo have not brought their best in the last two matches that has ended in draws.



Evidently, Fashion did not focus on why the coach substituted him. Instead, he admitted he was frustrated with himself because he, and his colleagues, have not delivered their best.





Moses can do better in his approach by applying a little maturity to the manner he is handling man management in the team.



If he is trying to show that he is a disciplinarian, he should have first shown the lad who broke camp rules the door. The fact that it has not been made public doesn’t mean we don’t know.





In the interest of the team’s progress, we have looked away to ensure Zambia makes progress. And Moses can do the same by ensuring that he is that good General who doesn’t throw his troops away at the battlefield. Instead, he has a duty to protect them but remind them of their responsibility privately.





It’s important that the coach shows he respects the team captain so that even the young players on the team will respect their leader on the pitch.



Otherwise, there would have been no point to elevate Fashion if this is what he would be subjected to.





Even in the corporate world, it’s not advisable to scold a manager in front of their juniors because it breeds contempt from thei subordinates.



Moses can do better. More so that this is a rebuilding process.





Let’s see more options beyond Lubambo Musonda, Patson Daka and Klings.



Best wishes against Morocco 🇲🇦. Yes! We can do.