Pope Francis buried at Santa Maria Maggiore in historic break from tradition



Pope Francis was laid to rest today in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, departing from centuries of Vatican tradition that saw his predecessors interred in St. Peter’s Basilica.



The 88-year-old pontiff, who died on April 21, chose the site out of personal devotion to the Virgin Mary and as a reflection of his lifelong commitment to humility.



The funeral, held earlier in St. Peter’s Square, drew thousands of mourners from around the world, including heads of state, clergy, and the faithful. Following the ceremony, his remains were transported to Santa Maria Maggiore, where he was buried near the icon of Salus Populi Romani a symbol he visited more than 100 times during his papacy.



“His decision to be buried here speaks to his profound Marian devotion and his desire to remain close to the people,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, said during the burial rites.



The tomb, as requested in the pope’s will, is modest, underscoring the simplicity that defined his 12-year leadership of the Catholic Church.



Santa Maria Maggiore, Rome’s largest Marian basilica, dates back to the 5th century and houses some of the Church’s most revered relics. Pope Francis’s burial is expected to turn the basilica into an enduring site of pilgrimage, further solidifying his legacy as a pontiff who favored accessibility over grandeur.



As Catholics worldwide mourn a pope known for championing the marginalized and calling for unity, the Church now turns its attention to the upcoming conclave, expected to begin in the coming days.