Pope Francis’ funeral set for Saturday morning



THE Vatican has announced that the funeral of Pope Francis will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:00 hours in St. Peter’s Square.



The Pope’s body will be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica tomorrow morning where it will lie in state.



The procession will start at 9:00 hours with prayers at the Santa Marta residence, where Pope Francis lived during his time as Pope.



His coffin will then be carried through the Vatican grounds and into the basilica.



This means that the public will be able to go and pay their final respects to the fallen Catholic leader.



In a statement, the Holy See Press Office stated that on Saturday, a special Mass will be held, led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re together with many other Church leaders from around the world.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, April 22, 2025