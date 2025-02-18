Pope Francis’ Hospital Stay Extended

Pope Francis is undergoing treatment for a complex respiratory tract infection that has necessitated an extended hospital stay, the Vatican announced.

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Friday and missed recent events at the Vatican.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni who disclosed this on Monday, said recent tests revealed that the pope is suffering from serious respiratory problems and would need proper medical care.

“The results of the tests carried out in recent days and today have demonstrated a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract, which has led to a further modification of the therapy.

“All tests conducted up to today are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require an appropriate hospital stay,” the Vatican said.

The pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a “fair” condition on Friday to be treated for a respiratory tract infection.

Bruni said the Pope who is in “good spirits” would require careful medical attention and rest, without providing a timeline for his hospital stay.

On Monday morning, the pontiff ate breakfast, read newspapers, and had a peaceful night’s rest, according to the Vatican.

However, his doctors have advised complete rest, which has already forced him to miss key engagements, including his weekly Sunday prayer in St. Peter’s Square and a special Jubilee Year Mass for artists.

The pontiff had been experiencing bronchitis for over a week before being taken to the hospital. According to reports, he was struggling with shortness of breath and insisted on completing Friday morning audiences before seeking treatment.

Though hospitalized, Pope Francis has remained active. Over the weekend, he made phone calls to a Catholic parish in Gaza, demonstrating his ongoing concern for global humanitarian issues.

Pope Francis was scheduled to conduct a weekly general audience on Wednesday as well as a Sunday ordination ceremony for deacons, both part of the Catholic Church’s Holy Year celebrations.

While these events remain on the official Vatican calendar, they are now uncertain due to his health condition.

Despite his health struggles, Pope Francis has expressed gratitude to those praying for him.

In a social media post over the weekend, he wrote: “Thank you for the affection, prayer, and closeness with which you accompany me in these days.”