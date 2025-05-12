Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in his first Sunday address to Catholics

Pope Leo XIV called for an end to war as he greeted crowds from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, May 11, marking his second official public appearance since becoming the head of the Catholic Church.

“Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!” proclaimed the first American pontiff, addressing tens of thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square. The crowd cheered, applauded, and waved flags in celebration.

The Chicago-born pope spoke passionately about global conflicts following a prayer to the Virgin Mary, referencing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II—a conflict that claimed 60 million lives.

“In today’s dramatic scenario of a third world war in tatters, as repeatedly stated by Pope Francis, I also address the powerful of the world, repeating the ever-timely appeal: No more war!” he urged from the balcony.

Echoing the sentiments of his predecessor, Pope Francis, he called for a “genuine, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine and expressed deep sorrow over the violence in the Gaza Strip, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

“Humanitarian aid must be provided to the exhausted civilian population and all the hostages must be freed,” he added.

Leo’s appearance drew a massive crowd eager to catch a glimpse of the new pope, born Robert Francis Prevost, who spent much of his life as a missionary in Peru.

Chosen as the 267th pope during a secret conclave, Leo has been entrusted with healing divisions within the Church, reviving faith among the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, and addressing pressing modern-day challenges.

In an address to cardinals on Saturday, the 69-year-old pontiff described himself as a “humble servant of God… and nothing more than this,” and an “unworthy successor” to St Peter.

Sunday’s gathering was filled with pilgrims from around the world, bearing flags and Catholic symbols. Priests, nuns, and youth groups mingled in the square, with some playing guitars and singing as they waited.

Among the faithful was Alejandrina Espinosa, 59, of the Quechua community in Peru, who wept upon hearing of Leo’s election.

“He stole our hearts, because he awakened Christianity. The pope turned his work towards the forgotten, desolate peoples,” she said. “I hope that this pope can unite all religions to save the world, because humanity is living a humanitarian crisis. We are killing each other.”

Earlier in the day, Pope Leo celebrated mass at the altar near the tomb of St Peter, located deep beneath the basilica in the Vatican Grottoes.