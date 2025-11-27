Pope Leo XIV has warned young people not to rely on AI to do their homework

During a livestream from the Vatican to the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis, which has roughly 15,000 youths in attendance, the Pope described AI as “one of the defining features of our time” but insisted that responsible use should promote personal growth, not shortcut learning.

He said: “Don’t ask it to do your homework for you.”

Leo also urged teens to be deliberate with their screen time and use technology in ways that nurture faith, community and authentic friendships. He warned that while AI can process data quickly, it cannot replace real wisdom or the capacity for moral judgement.

His remarks reflect a broader concern from the Vatican about the impact of AI on the development of young people. In a previous message to a Vatican AI ethics conference, he emphasised that access to data is not the same as accurate intelligence. That youth must not let AI stunt their growth or compromise their dignity.