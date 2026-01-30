Popular pastor trends online and it’s not because of his sermons

A popular American pastor has gotten social media traction after a video of him popped up all over social media.

In the viral video, the old pastor, whose identity still remain undisclosed was making an announcement about his church schedule.

However, he was interrupted in the middle of the announcement due to an unforeseen distraction he was hiding.

The pastor was announcing to his member that the Sunday service will be postponed due to predicted weather conditions.

However, while he was announcing the weather conditions, a young lady popped up from behind as she entered the fridge.

The lady was almost half clothed and she walked majestically towards the fridge without having any remorse about what’s going

The pastor realising what was going on tried dodging but he was too late as it was very obvious what was happening.

Some believe the lady in his house is the reason why he is cancelling Sunday service even before it’s time.

The video has sparked several conversations with some concluding that the video may be AI generated