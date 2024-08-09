Portuguese footballer, Pepe has announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.

The former Real Madrid star is widely regarded as one of the best defenders of the 21st century after winning 34 trophies and playing a total of 878 games.

Pepe decided to announce his retirement following a sensational 23-year playing career in Spain on Thursday where he revealed his decision in a glamorous video that matched the titles he has won throughout the years.

In a video, Pepe stated: ‘I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey. I can’t help but thank all the presidents who bet on me and believed in me.

‘All the employees of all the clubs I’ve been to, they are the soul and essence. And of the national team. All my teammates and coaches, who helped me grow and compete every day. All the fans, who are the soul of football.

‘To Jorge Mendes, to Gestifute, to my mother, who was essential in my journey by letting me fly towards my dream, which was to be a professional footballer. To all my friends and family, especially my wife, who was my home in my absence.

‘My children for believing in me, for being a fundamental support in my life, for supporting me when I left home to play. They were the support I needed to be able to go with a clear conscience.

‘ I would like to thank everyone, give them a big thank you and a big hug of gratitude. Thank you all very much.’

The legendary defender made 334 appearances across all competitions for Madrid, scoring 15 goals, registering 20 assists, and being shown 79 yellow cards along with three sending-offs.

His time at Madrid culminated in Pepe winning the Club World Cup twice, UEFA Super Cup on two occasions, two Spanish Cups, three La Liga titles and three Spanish Super Cups alongside his Champions League honours.

During two spells at Porto, he won four Portuguese top-flight titles, five Portuguese Cups, five Super Cups, and an intercontinental trophy as well.

Meanwhile his international achievements are equally iconic with Pepe helping end Portugal’s wait for a first major honour when they won Euro 2016 by beating France in the final and later becoming UEFA Nations League winners.