POST POINTS FROM DR NEVERS MUMBA – THE HOT SEAT



• We need these cyber laws. They are not meant to stifle human rights,they’re intended to clean up the online sewer system that’s overtaking us



• Every civilized nation has cyber laws. No one is saying opinions will be curtailed,this law does not imprison anyone for speaking the truth.



• Any moral Zambian, any God-fearing Zambian, has no problem with these laws. Only those who abuse others online are worried.



• The reason laws exist is to limit our rights so that other people’s rights are respected. That is democracy in action.



• I appeal to every Christian,don’t join the disjointed discussion claiming this law is anti-human rights. We need to push for this as the church.



• The church must lead the cleaning up of online platforms just as we clean up our streets. It’s part of protecting morality and the next generation.



• If you’re telling the truth online and not insulting anyone, why should you worry? This law protects integrity and morality.



• No child pornography. No general pornography. That’s what the law is protecting against. What’s wrong with that?



• Those promoting a culture of disrespect and vulgarity online are harming our children. We say to them—bye-bye!



• The online world must be governed just like our physical streets. Democracy is not devoid of the rule of law—it rests on it.



• This law is not about politics. It’s about protecting citizens. Let’s contribute to a better Zambia with sense and respect.



• Even if HH changes his mind on this law, I’ll still support it—because it aligns with Christian values and national decency.



• Insulting people and spreading unverified information online must be stopped. If I’m the last one fighting for this law, I’ll keep fighting.



• You cannot go out there and record my private conversation to trap me politically. That’s not democracy.



• You go to the U.S. today, at the airport, they search your phones for information. Why should Zambia be any different?



• This law ensures that politicians under investigation cannot publicize law enforcement actions without permission—that protects integrity.



• Those who want the online sewer to remain are the very ones God called me to challenge. This is about cleaning up both lives and language.



• The cyber law is not suppressing your voice—if your voice is not insulting, vulgar, or false, then you have nothing to fear.



• Reading both the Cyber Crimes Act and the Cyber Security Act shows clearly—these are not tools of oppression, but of order and dignity.



UPND MEDIA TEAM