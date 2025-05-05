POST POINTS FROM DR NEVERS MUMBA – THE HOT SEAT
• We need these cyber laws. They are not meant to stifle human rights,they’re intended to clean up the online sewer system that’s overtaking us
• Every civilized nation has cyber laws. No one is saying opinions will be curtailed,this law does not imprison anyone for speaking the truth.
• Any moral Zambian, any God-fearing Zambian, has no problem with these laws. Only those who abuse others online are worried.
• The reason laws exist is to limit our rights so that other people’s rights are respected. That is democracy in action.
• I appeal to every Christian,don’t join the disjointed discussion claiming this law is anti-human rights. We need to push for this as the church.
• The church must lead the cleaning up of online platforms just as we clean up our streets. It’s part of protecting morality and the next generation.
• If you’re telling the truth online and not insulting anyone, why should you worry? This law protects integrity and morality.
• No child pornography. No general pornography. That’s what the law is protecting against. What’s wrong with that?
• Those promoting a culture of disrespect and vulgarity online are harming our children. We say to them—bye-bye!
• The online world must be governed just like our physical streets. Democracy is not devoid of the rule of law—it rests on it.
• This law is not about politics. It’s about protecting citizens. Let’s contribute to a better Zambia with sense and respect.
• Even if HH changes his mind on this law, I’ll still support it—because it aligns with Christian values and national decency.
• Insulting people and spreading unverified information online must be stopped. If I’m the last one fighting for this law, I’ll keep fighting.
• You cannot go out there and record my private conversation to trap me politically. That’s not democracy.
• You go to the U.S. today, at the airport, they search your phones for information. Why should Zambia be any different?
• This law ensures that politicians under investigation cannot publicize law enforcement actions without permission—that protects integrity.
• Those who want the online sewer to remain are the very ones God called me to challenge. This is about cleaning up both lives and language.
• The cyber law is not suppressing your voice—if your voice is not insulting, vulgar, or false, then you have nothing to fear.
• Reading both the Cyber Crimes Act and the Cyber Security Act shows clearly—these are not tools of oppression, but of order and dignity.
UPND MEDIA TEAM
Which USA is this man talking about where they search your phone? Why is this fallen angel telling lies? I go to the USA very often and my phone has never ever been searched before. STOP THESE LIES MUMBA.
I hope the USA embassy can comment on these false accusations.
This man will dance to any tune just to get ici mbala.
Vote for change in 2026.