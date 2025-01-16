Postmortem on Garden Skeleton inconclusive, mother, daughters remain in detention



POLICE have disclosed that the postmortem carried on the skeletal remains of George Kalaba from Lusaka’s Garden compound, reportedly killed by his wife and kept for two years in the house, is still inconclusive.



Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga told Kalemba that a pathologist yesterday took test from the remains and conducted a postmortem, but that the results are yet to be finalised.



Hamoonga said the inconclusive results will have to mean that the investigations in the matter will continue as the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.





Meanwhile the family of George has finally put to rest his remains at Mutumbi Cemetery today and have set his funeral in Lusaka’s Obama area.



Furthermore, Hamoonga shared that the prime suspect in George’s death, Sylvia Mutoba is still in detention after she was arrested for murder, along with her daughters Natasha Kalaba, 19, Sandra Kalaba, 22, Wendi Kalaba, 27 and a female juvenile aged 15.





“The detained suspect remain in police custody because they are still part of the investigations until the postmortem results will be given and police will know the cause of death which will determine whether they had a hand in his death or not,” said Hamoonga.





Kaluba was allegedly murdered by his wife and four daughter and later kept his body laid on their matrimonial bed for two years until his body was reduced to a skeleton.





According to neighbors, Silvia and her daughters lived a normal life in their house despite having a corpse in the house, and even held prayers and also launched a Christmas party in the same home to derail neighbours from suspecting anything off.



George’s family members and friends were blocked from contacting or seeing him during the period.





The victim’s elder brother, Emmanuel Kalaba visited the home with the police and uncovered the truth behind his missing brother leasing to the arrest after they forced themselves in due to resistance from Sylvia and her four daughters.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba January 16, 2025