POVERTY BITES AS POLITICIANS ABANDON RESIDENTS — CHANDA



United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) leader Charles Chanda has sounded the alarm over worsening living conditions in Kasama, Northern Province, warning that many residents are trapped in poverty while political leaders only show interest during election periods.





Speaking on Radio Mano on Wednesday, Chanda said the reality on the ground paints a grim picture of daily survival for many families, with basic needs such as food, shelter and decent livelihoods increasingly out of reach.





“In Kasama, people are suffering every day. Families are failing to meet their most basic needs,” Chanda said. “It is painful that politicians come here during elections with promises of change, but once the votes are counted, the people are forgotten.”





He described the situation as a clear sign of leadership failure, arguing that development cannot be seasonal or tied to campaign periods alone.



Chanda emphasized that poverty in Kasama requires consistent, people-centred leadership and long-term solutions rather than political rhetoric.





The UPPZ leader said his party remains committed to working with communities regardless of whether it is in power, adding that true leadership is measured by service, not slogans.





“We will not wait for elections to act. UPPZ believes in standing with the people every day and working towards real change,” he said.





Chanda further urged residents of Kasama to rally behind the UPPZ mayoral candidate in the upcoming elections, stating that local leadership is key to improving service delivery and addressing the high cost of living.





“If Kasama is to move forward, residents must choose leaders who genuinely care about their welfare and are ready to work beyond election time,” he said.





He also called for unity among the people of Kasama, encouraging them to speak with one voice in demanding better living conditions and accountable leadership.





Chanda’s remarks come amid growing public frustration over rising poverty levels, unemployment and limited access to basic services in Kasama, reflecting broader economic challenges facing many Zambian communities.



©️ KUMWESU | January 7, 2026