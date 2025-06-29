Power Is Sweet”: Mzansi Reacts After DA Refuses To Quit GNU Despite Threats

Despite its tough talk and threats of “serious consequences” if President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to remove compromised ministers, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has decided to stay put in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Why the DA Didn’t Quit GNU?

Speaking at a media briefing, DA leader John Steenhuisen confirmed the party will not be walking away from the GNU, but said it has withdrawn from the National Dialogue as a sign of protest.

He further announced that the DA will not support any departmental budgets associated with ministers they believe are compromised, naming Thembi Simelane and Nobuhle Nkabane as examples.

Defending the decision, Steenhuisen warned that pulling out of the GNU would have handed an opportunity to “cult-like organisations” such as the EFF and the MK Party. He claimed the collapse of the GNU would have caused “massive economic damage” and left South Africa politically vulnerable.

Mzansi Mocks the DA

Social media users weren’t convinced. Many accused the DA of bluffing for attention and not having the courage to follow through. Some said the party was simply clinging to power, while others mocked its dramatic 48-hour ultimatum to the President, which ended with no real consequences.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Kane_GM9:

Expecting DA to live GNU is like waiting for NP to end apartheid voluntarily…it will never happen! Power is sweet.

@Cliff_Hadji:

Blue lights are more addictive than Nyaope. DA is speaking in Tongues today.

@Uncle_Tau:

They’re cowards

@JabulaniShanga2:

So why did they give ultimatum to the president then? I really give up.