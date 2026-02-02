POWER MUST NOT BE WON THROUGH TRIBAL DIVISIONS-KABIMBA





By: Agness Nakazwe



Economic Front (EF) leader Winter Kabimba has urged politicians to refrain from making tribal remarks in their pursuit of political power.





Mr. Kabimba observed that some politicians mistakenly believe they can secure electoral victories by appealing to tribal sentiments during radio programmes or campaign activities.





Featuring on Power FM, Mr. Kabimba stressed that Zambia requires a strong opposition capable of providing effective checks and balances on the ruling party.





However, he emphasized that this must be achieved on merit rather than through the promotion of tribal divisions.





He cautioned that politicians who resort to tribal discourse do not act in the country’s best interest, describing such conduct as dangerous and a threat to national unity.

#SunFmTvNews