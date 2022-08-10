Power was cut at the Edgar Lungu house …before ´thieves´ broke in and stole TVs

10th August 2022

Disturbing details are emerging that there was a power cut at President Edgar Lungu´s Ibex house early Monday morning about 1am before suspected ´thieves´ broke in and stole two television sets valued at about US$5000 in the bizarre robbery says the family spokesman Raphael Nakachinda.



“We have established that there was a power cut that coincided with the staged robbery at the house of the sixth President on the day of the robbery,” said Nakachinda who is also the spokesperson of the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF).



Another bizarre development is the fact that from the usual detail of at least six uniformed and armed police, on the material day of the alleged staged robbery the number was drastically slashed to only two officers without.



“You must know that the premises of the house of the former President is big so one officer was doing the rounds while the other officer guarded the main entrance,” Nakachinda said, “we don’t know why the number was reduced.”



Nakachinda concluded that the ground had been made ´fertile´ for an alleged staged break in whose reason remains unknown but also coincides with the absence of President Edgar Lungu who flew to South Africa the previous day for a routine medical check-up facilitated by the government.



Ray Hamoonga, the spokesman of the Zambia police has confirmed the incident without giving further information while the Inspector General of police Remmy Kajoba has chosen silence.



Many Zambians have remained shocked that the sixth President of Zambia became the first President in over 58 years to be ´robbed´ since independence in 1964.



They have called on the government to step up security for the former President whose wife Mrs Esther Lungu was in the house during the black out and the ´raid. ´



The President´s family, his wife Mrs Lungu, son Daliso and daughter including his son in law the husband of Tasila have been interviewed by law enforcement already on separate occasions.



This is a developing story that has stolen the news headlines in Zambia as many remain shocked and speculation rises.

Source: Raphael Nakachinda, spokesperson.