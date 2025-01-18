PR GIRL MEDIA DISCONTINUES AS MANAGEMENT OF MISS UNIVERSE ZAMBIA IN 2025





We regret to inform the general public, media and our existing stakeholders of our decision to withdraw from the management of Miss Universe Zambia in 2025. The international global pageant was entrusted to us in 2024 and we successfully crowned a delegate in September 2024 who went on to represent Zambia on the global stage in Mexico in November 2024.

Brandina Lubuli as Miss Universe Zambia 2024 has since acquired multiple brand endorsements, become an advocate for positive change in our community and is a beacon of national pride and hope for many young women across the country.





We extend our immense gratitude to the pageant society, the media and our corporate partners for their support in Miss Universe Zambia 2024. The decision to discontinue management in 2025 will not cause any disturbances to the on-going activities and endorsements under the Miss Universe Zambia 2024 title which is currently held by Ms Brandina Lubuli and managed by PR Girl Media.





Our decision to withdraw from the international pageant comes after careful consideration of our company and the various projects that demand our attention to expanding the business and ensuring its growth. Our trajectory as a Lifestyle PR Agency since 2016 has been to contribute to the promotion of Zambian fashion and entertainment with a keen focus on events such as the Lusaka July which is currently Zambia’s leading fashion event and in its 10th year of existence.





Following a successful year of 2024, it is with excitement and enthusiasm that we approach the new year of 2025 and all the opportunities that it has to offer. We have announced the scheduled dates for our signature events namely; Safari Picnic, Lusaka July, Beervlle and Penthouse Fashion Brunch – We look forward to sharing further details of these iconic experiences with our cherished and esteemed community.





Yours In Entertainment,

PR Girl Media