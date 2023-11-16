Praise-singers will no doubt loudly chorus that she should be arrested- Sakwiba Sikota

SHE SHOULD BE ARRESTED

By Sakwiba Sikota

I was alarmed to read what was said and written by someone who has fallen out with the top man in government. The words used were strong and very harsh. I do not know whether they were fair or not but it is upto you to judge.

The stinging admonishing of the leader was, “You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies. Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises.

These are not just pet interests of mine. They are what [you] promised the ….. people in [your]…… manifesto which led to a landslide victory. They are what people voted for ……..

Our deal was no mere promise over dinner, to be discarded when convenient and denied when challenged.”

It seems that ladies are much more prepared to call a spade a spade and are not mere praise-singers like most men are. Lots of promises were indeed made by the leader to the people but sadly very few were met.

To say the leader has ‘manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver’ , ‘ incapable’ ,and that he ‘never had any intention of keeping [his] promises’ , shows a total lack of respect of the great infallible leader. This is seditious and could lead the people to feel disaffected from government. Infact it is possibly espionage.

Praise-singers often demand that whoever says anything negative of the government and its leadership must be summoned to the police, interrogated and detained for a number of days in police cells. Police bond should conveniently not be given. This will teach her a lesson she will never forget.

This is not the first time this lady has shown that she has no respect for high authority. The allegations against the leader are in writing and she cannot therefore deny in a court of law that she made them.

I shudder to think what fate awaits her. We should all make appeals on her behalf to the British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley.

I know that she was just bitter about losing her job and acting out of frustration and emotion. She should, however, have thought long and hard before putting pen to paper in such a way. She should have known what the Commonwealth position is.

Suella Braverman best be mindful (and can even consult High Commissioner Woolley to confirm) that if she made such statements about the leader and government, as she did in her ‘resignation letter’ to Rishi Sunak, in some Commonwealth countries she would have been arrested.

Praise-singers will no doubt loudly chorus that she should be arrested.