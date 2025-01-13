PREPARATIONS FOR THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTION.



Today, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Brown Kasaro held a press briefing to update the nation on the 2026 general elections roadmap.





Here are the highlights;



1. Printing and delivery of Ballot Papers and other election materials



✅ The Electoral Commission of Zambia has awarded Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing of United Arab Emirates the contract to print and deliver ballot papers and other election materials.





✅ The contract with Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing was signed on 10th January, 2025.



✅ The Commission received a total of Seven (07) bid submissions comprising six (6) international and one (1) local as at the close of the tender.



✅ On 6th May, 2024, ECZ re-issued the tender for the printing and delivery of various electoral materials. These materials include ballot papers, ballot paper posters, blind voter templates, announcement forms, voter’s lists, and registers of voters.





2. Mass Registration of Voters



✅ The Commission will embark on a mass and countrywide voter registration exercise starting second quarter of 2025.



✅ Mass or countrywide voter registration exercise will run for 60 days, after which the Commission will undertake a deduplication process to ensure integrity of the Register of Voters.





✅ To support this countrywide voter registration exercise, the Commission will implement a robust voter education and publicity campaign.



✅ The centres for Continuous Voter Registration remain open, and eligible citizens are urged to utilise this opportunity and register.



✅ Certification of the Register of Voters for the 2026 General Election is scheduled for April 2026.





3. Regular Stakeholder Engagement and Updates



✅ The Commission is committed to maintaining open and transparent communication with all stakeholders.



✅ In this regard, the Commission will continue to hold regular updates and stakeholder engagement meetings with various groups, including political parties, civil society organizations, faith-based organizations, the media, traditional leaders, and other key partners.





4. Update on by-elections



✅ The Commission has set 6th February 2025 as the date for polls in the Pambashe Constituency in Kawambwa District of Luapula Province, Petauke Constituency in Petauke District of Eastern Province and two (2) wards namely Ntanda Ward of Mpongwe District on the Copperbelt Province and Litawa Ward in Mongu District of Western Province.





✅ In this regard, the Commission successfully conducted nominations on 7th January 2025.



✅ The nominations were followed by the development of campaign timetables and stakeholder engagements with traditional leaders, women and youth.

✅ All political parties and candidates have been urged to adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct, and encourage their supporters to turn out in numbers and exercise their right to vote.