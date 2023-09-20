PREPARE FOR BY-ELECTION IN MATERO

Looming Matero By Elections

By Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe

Political parties have started searching for their candidates for Matero MP. This is after signs of irreconcilable differences between the current MP Miles Sampa and PF. With the show down expected this Friday at the PF Secretariat. Sampa is scheduled to have Pressing briefing on friday at the PF Secretariat, this time they will be waiting for him. This is all heading to a by elections or long court process.

Bein a political animal, am hoping for a by elections. It will be an uphill battle for UPND considering Matero is a PF stronghold and their failure to explain the high cost of living. For PF, the major challenge will be resources and unity; considering they are out of Government and now broke because of court issues.Unfortunately the best option is ECL helping them return the seat by providing resources and structure. If they can’t have those two they will fail to retain seat.

Then we will have Socialist party trying to sneak in, for them to stand a good chance they will have to pick a very popular candidate to add to their brand, they seem to have the resources. They filled a candidate in the last general elections and will build from them.

Then we have EFF, they must fill in a candidate at all cost. Preferably a very young person. They have the structure but need resources. Fortunately for party full of young people, they must find another ways to excite the masses with limited resources . It can be done.

Then will have UNIP that managed to contest in the last election. They will probably continue with the same candidate so that they build on. Their major challenge is weak leadership that is not willing to fight for anything.

We will discuss the candidates or personalities later including independents. But whosoever will win Matero will risk losing the seat in 2026 because of the economy . The biggest winners will be EFF and Socialists even if they don’t take the seats. The perception is that both UPND and PF are losing popularity, so any voters gotten from PF and UPND is a plus for the two for 2026.

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe