President Cyril Ramaphosa fires Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe for corruption, registered vehicles donated to ANC in her children’s names

President Cyril Ramaphosa fires Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe for corruption, registered vehicles donated to the African National Congress (ANC) in her children’s names.





President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe and in the interim, he has appointed Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, as the Acting Minister in the Portfolio, pending a full-time appointment in due course, eNCA reported on Thursday.



“There have been mounting calls for Tolashe to be axed amid a slew of controversies. She allegedly lied about the use of two luxury vehicles that had been donated to the ANC Women’s League. The vehicles were later reportedly registered in her children’s names, raising questions about transparency and accountability.

Tolashe was also criticised over the irregular appointments of key staff. The Democratic Alliance laid criminal charges against Tolashe for misleading parliament.

ActionSA MP Dereleen James also filed criminal charges against Tolashe, accusing her of misleading Parliament,” reads the eNCA report in part.