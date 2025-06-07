President Edgar Lungu deserves a dignified State Funeral- Silavwe Jackson

I appeal to Government, Mama Esther Lungu and Family, Patriotic Front and Tonse Alliance to AGREE and accord President Lungu a State Funeral with all the honours.





This is not about President Hichilema or the UPND. It’s about SAVING THE SOUL AND CONSCIOUS of our great Nation. The Nation is bigger than President HH and UPND.





We stood with President Lungu during his lowest moments post his Presidency. We felt and experienced his pain and frustrations when being persecuted.





President Edgar Lungu deserves a dignified State Funeral because he was rightly elected Zambia’s Head of State. Let’s do it for ECL no matter how painful this loss maybe.





Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ

07|06|2025