PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU IS A VICTIM OF WESTERN COUNTRIES BY PROMOTING CHRISTIAN VALUES



By Chishala Chilufya (Political and Social Analyst)



The silence of the western countries is loud enough to be heard that they have taken a position to support illegality,unconstitutionalism and undemocratic practices.



One wonders why champions of democracy like America, Britain, Germany, Sweden,Australia, France, Norway and Canada have gone quite.



The European Union and Commonwealth are institutions that promote justice, peace and accountability but they have gone quite indicating that they have taken a position to support bad governance.



This is the worst betrayal in history.



They should be ashamed even to move in public because this will haunt them forever.



The silent cry of Zambians, the move to suppress the judiciary and the legislature, the poverty, tribalism and white collar theft are things before you the western countries and you have opted to ignore them.



Your embassies and homes are near the high court and you have no time to condemn the behavior of the police on how they treat former President Edgar Lungu and ordinary citizens. This is the way you destroyed some of the countries in Western Africa because of your double standards.



The only offence President Edgar Lungu committed was to reject the establishment of AFRICOM and as well rejected liberal values.



The other offence he committed was to promote Christian values by creating a Ministry of Religious Affairs and a declaration of national day of prayer as a holiday.



We want to draw you back to the Sky News interview were President Lungu publicly rejected liberal values, this earned him hatred from the western countries (very shameful).



Apart from the western countries keeping quite, we have observed that the Catholic Church has also gone quite, many are asking questions as to what has happened to the Catholic church.



Our country is at cross roads and all stakeholders have to come out and defend democracy by condemning how the executive wants to manipulate the judicial system by blocking President Lungu.



The blocking of President Lungu is not about PF, it is about democracy and the rule of law.



Several prominet lawyers like state counsel John Sangwa, Fred Mmembe and many others have indicated that President Lungu qualifies to stand in 2026 because this matter was adjudicated more than 4 times and the court has given a same position.



Why would the executive want the court to go against its own judgment.



The wrongs of PF in goverment should not be used as weapon to punish its leadership by crashing democracy using state apparatus.



The judges should have conscious as they make a decision because this is a break or make kind of situation and it will be unwise to create unnecessary confusion because of patronage.



Judges have a duty to protect the sacred elements of the judiciary and we are taking a challenge to full bench of judges to apply the wisdom of King Solomon which is in the book 1 Kings 3:16-28 to understand the context.



The judges should also understand that the ceremony on mountain by our lord Jesus Christ in the book of Matthew 5:9,Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, because they will be called children of God”



Zambians should not pay attention to disgruntled Pastor Nevers Mumba who has never added value to Zambia’s democracy and governance.



Nevers Mumba claims to be a man of God but his dealings, behavior and utterances are showing the opposite because of his conduct of demonizing leaders starting from the Chiluba days.



Late President Levy Mwanawasa brought him closer but he fired him because of bad behavior.



Late President Rupiah Banda gave him a job in Canada but he ended up betraying him.



During President Lungu’s tenure, Pastor Mumba was getting favors in many forms.



Pastor Mumba always wishes other to be in trouble and does not show effort to bring peace as a man of God he claims.



Zambians should not forget that the same Pastor Mumba condemned the formation of MMD in its infacy but today his holding on to it when he has no people.