President Edgar Lungu is the most insulted former Head of State in Zambia- MPNVP

THE MEANING BEHIND THE CHORUS ‘NALITUMPA INE’.

PRESS STATEMENT.

We write in order to put meaning in the chorus of the song composed by 4 & 5 featuring SlapDee.

Yesterday while leaving the Lusaka Margistrate Court, the sixth former Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu left people awful and confused when he mimmicked the popular song making headlines and danced to it’s tune. The gesture of Dr. Lungu has culminated into a public debate making headlines on Social Media platforms and outside Zambia.

Interestingly, the Nalitumpa rythim has even overshadowed the National Budget presented by the Minister of Finance yesterday. Instead of discussing the National Budget, the general public and media houses are obsssessed into making some analysis about Nalitumpa Ine song. As an Organization responsible of the moral values of Zambia, we are prompted to helping in putting meaning in the song that has gone viral.

EVALUATING THE CONTENTS OF THE SONG – NALITUMPA INE.

We found time listening to the song repeatedly. Below are some of the extracts of the song as tabulated;-

– I do not tremble at anyone.

– A fellow human being can not unsettle me.

– I have faced a lot of adversities and difficulties in life.

– Anyone who choose to disregard me, I will disregard him as well.

– Only someone who has trailed in my sufferings can understand my pains.

– I can only shadder and fear God and not my fellow human being.

OUR TAKE.

From the foregoing sentiments expressed in the song, we can rightfully conclude that the former President is in love with the cited song as it speak to his experience. Obviously, he felt touched. President Lungu could have felt humiliated and unappreciated after having been bowed by the masses of people on the 26th August 2021 at a time he was handing over power to his successor.

He is just a human being with feelings and emotions. Besides, Dr. Lungu has been called all sorts of names ranging from a Razo, a Thief, a Criminal, a leader of a known Clique, a Plunderer and a Drunkard. Actually President Edgar Lungu is the most insulted former Head of State in Zambia and can be ranked as the number One disgraced person!

Soon after President Hakainde Hichilema formed Government, he has never accorded his predecessor with the respect deserving the former President. Often Dr. Lungu is belittled and spoken off disrespectfully and non of the Church Leaders have defended him apart from the politicians from the opposition parties.

Recently the Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people took it upon himself with other traditional leaders from Eastern Province and approached President Hakainde Hichilema at Community House. Chief Mpezeni never missed his words by cautioning and admonishing the sitting Head of State to work hand in hand with his predecessor. He empathized the need for National Unity and that the two needed to set a fine example for everyone.

Undoubtedly, President Lungu’s Nalitumpa Ine expression was a direct response to President Hichilema’s remarks of Kutumpoko, words that have become a household phrase of late. Rather than taking offense for being called Stupid by his predecessor, Dr. Lungu accepted to be insulted and was assuring his successor about his willingness to be humiliated.

We therefore found it unfair putting a blame on President Edgar Lungu for echoing the chorus of the Nalitumpa Ine song. In some tribes, it is an acceptable way of responding to someone using idioms, adages and proverbs. It can only take someone with wisdom and discretion comprehending what someone is trying to communicate.

It is unacceptable and uncultural for President Hakainde Hichilema addressing the former Head of State as a Stupid person. As an Organization promoting National Values and Principles, we wish to condemn the usage of sarcastic, derogatory and vulgar language in our communication with others.

May we also learn to give respect and honor to anyone who deserve it. Romans 12:10.

MPNVP – CHAMPIONS OF NATIONAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES.