President Edgar Lungu is the most insulted former Head of State in Zambia- MPNVP

THE MEANING BEHIND THE CHORUS ‘NALITUMPA INE’.
PRESS STATEMENT.
We write in order to put meaning in the chorus of the song composed by 4 & 5 featuring SlapDee.
Yesterday while leaving the Lusaka Margistrate Court, the sixth former Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu left people awful and confused when he mimmicked the popular song making headlines and danced to it’s tune. The gesture of Dr. Lungu has culminated into a public debate making headlines on Social Media platforms and outside Zambia.
Interestingly, the Nalitumpa rythim has even overshadowed the National Budget presented by the Minister of Finance yesterday. Instead of discussing the National Budget, the general public and media houses are obsssessed into making some analysis about Nalitumpa Ine song. As an Organization responsible of the moral values of Zambia, we are prompted to helping in putting meaning in the song that has gone viral.
EVALUATING THE CONTENTS OF THE SONG – NALITUMPA INE.
We found time listening to the song repeatedly. Below are some of the extracts of the song as tabulated;-
– I do not tremble at anyone.
– A fellow human being can not unsettle me.
– I have faced a lot of adversities and difficulties in life.
– Anyone who choose to disregard me, I will disregard him as well.
– Only someone who has trailed in my sufferings can understand my pains.
– I can only shadder and fear God and not my fellow human being.
OUR TAKE.
From the foregoing sentiments expressed in the song, we can rightfully conclude that the former President is in love with the cited song as it speak to his experience. Obviously, he felt touched. President Lungu could have felt humiliated and unappreciated after having been bowed by the masses of people on the 26th August 2021 at a time he was handing over power to his successor.
He is just a human being with feelings and emotions. Besides, Dr. Lungu has been called all sorts of names ranging from a Razo, a Thief, a Criminal, a leader of a known Clique, a Plunderer and a Drunkard. Actually President Edgar Lungu is the most insulted former Head of State in Zambia and can be ranked as the number One disgraced person!
Soon after President Hakainde Hichilema formed Government, he has never accorded his predecessor with the respect deserving the former President. Often Dr. Lungu is belittled and spoken off disrespectfully and non of the Church Leaders have defended him apart from the politicians from the opposition parties.
Recently the Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni speaking people took it upon himself with other traditional leaders from Eastern Province and approached President Hakainde Hichilema at Community House. Chief Mpezeni never missed his words by cautioning and admonishing the sitting Head of State to work hand in hand with his predecessor. He empathized the need for National Unity and that the two needed to set a fine example for everyone.
Undoubtedly, President Lungu’s Nalitumpa Ine expression was a direct response to President Hichilema’s remarks of Kutumpoko, words that have become a household phrase of late. Rather than taking offense for being called Stupid by his predecessor, Dr. Lungu accepted to be insulted and was assuring his successor about his willingness to be humiliated.
We therefore found it unfair putting a blame on President Edgar Lungu for echoing the chorus of the Nalitumpa Ine song. In some tribes, it is an acceptable way of responding to someone using idioms, adages and proverbs. It can only take someone with wisdom and discretion comprehending what someone is trying to communicate.
It is unacceptable and uncultural for President Hakainde Hichilema addressing the former Head of State as a Stupid person. As an Organization promoting National Values and Principles, we wish to condemn the usage of sarcastic, derogatory and vulgar language in our communication with others.
May we also learn to give respect and honor to anyone who deserve it. Romans 12:10.
MPNVP – CHAMPIONS OF NATIONAL VALUES AND PRINCIPLES.
Respect is not just given. Respect is earned. As a former head of state how is ex president Lungu behaving? I l tell my outlook on his behaviour. DISRESPECTFUL PROVOKING ARROGANT DEFIANT LACKS IN SELF RESPECT. Why does he not look back and see the behaviour of the ex presidents let him take a leaf from them.
Lungu deserves everything he has been said to be and whatever he is saying about himself. Nothing whatsoever can change that. He stole both the party and the republican presidency. Don’t argue if you know nothing, you were not there. He later became stinking rich together with all his family members and most of those who worked with him. Is that not theft, looting and plunder? Don’t argue, you were not there. STUPID IDIOTS.
ALungu do some self introspection. If not, try a therapist. Clearly you have some unresolved personal issues.
The only person you are fighting is yourself Zambians you are dragging into your drama are too busying dealing with the struggles of life and have moved on from the situation you and Mmembe sing about daily. They have no reason to “dance to nshima”. If you think Zambians will be as foolish as Zimbanweans who think they are bigger than SADC, keep cheating yourselves as PF. The Russians have their motives for the lies and bait they want from you. Lets see if they will even give the Zimbabweans the wheat they promised them. We grow enough of our own and even export. Bane tu kose in producing our own fertilizer. What might stall us is the fertilizer inputs to manufacture our own.
If Ediga himself accepts that I am stupid then who are we to argue.
You the so called Champions of National Values and Principles are not serious in your analysis. First respect in earned and not a forced matter. Wat empirical evidence have u conducted to show that Lungu is the most insulted President in Zambia? Compare the conduct of Mr Lungu and all former Presidents that we have had? Is Mr Lungu’s behavior showing truly that he is the father of the Nation? Majority Zambians know that Mr Lungu’s activities are aimed at playing politics kwasila. So stop misleading people with misguided writeups that are not objective
The question is why? What does he do to become the most insulted former president? When you find the answer to this question, let him stop doing those things and start doing things that befit the former president and all the insults will stop. In Malawi, no one insults Bakili Muluzi, in other countries we have Jackia Kikweke, Joachim Chicano, Thabo Mbeki as some of the highly respected former heads of state.