PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONDUCTS INFRASTRUCTURE TOUR ACROSS FOUR PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES



President Hakainde Hichilema today embarked on a significant tour across four public universities located in Lusaka and Chongwe districts.





The purpose of this visit was to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of ongoing infrastructure projects that aim to enhance the learning environment in these institutions.



The tour included stops at the University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus, Palabana University, Chalimbana University, and the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus.



At Palabana University, the President, who was joined by Minister of Education Hon. Douglas Syakalima, Technology and Science Minister Hon. Felix Mutati, and Lands Minister Hon. Sylvia Masebo, inspected construction works for student hostels and lecture room blocks.





During the visit, President Hichilema emphasized the need for rigorous supervision by University management and the Ministry of Education to ensure the timely and high-quality completion of projects.



Later, when addressing the students at Palabana University, the Head of State reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding University land from encroachment and announced plans to provide a solar power generator to mitigate the effects of load shedding on campus.





The government—through the Ministry of Education, is addressing accommodation challenges in public universities.



The Ministry of Education is constructing 58 hostel blocks across eight public Universities creating a combined bed capacity of 9,280. These are at:





✅University of Zambia Main Campus: 22 hostel blocks (3,520 bed capacity)

✅University of Zambia Ridgeway Campus: 4 hostel blocks (640 bed capacity.

✅Copperbelt University Riverside Campus: 10 hostel blocks (1,600 bed capacity)

✅Copperbelt University Michael Chilufya Sata Medical School: 6 hostel blocks (960 bed capacity)





✅ Mulungushi University Main Campus: 6 hostel blocks (960 bed capacity)

✅ Chalimbana University: 2 hostel blocks (320 bed capacity)

✅ Palabana University: 2 hostel blocks (320 bed capacity)



✅ Nkrumah University: 2 hostel blocks (320 bed capacity)

✅ Paul Mushindo University and Mukuba University: 2 hostel blocks each (320 bed capacity, respectively).





These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to strengthening Zambia’s higher education sector through improved infrastructure and expanded access to quality accommodation.



