PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES THE NEWLY ELECTED AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK PRESIDENT

0

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES THE NEWLY ELECTED AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK PRESIDENT



He writes….. ✍️

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Sidi Ould Tah on your election as President of the African Development Bank.



Your leadership will be crucial in driving our continent’s economic transformation.



Zambia remains committed to working closely with the AfDB to advance sustainable growth, financial inclusion, and infrastructure development across the continent, prioritising production over consumption, for a prosperous future.



On behalf of the people of Zambia, we look forward to supporting your tenure as AfDB President.


Hakainde Hichilema
President of the Republic of Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here