PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES THE NEWLY ELECTED AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK PRESIDENT





He writes….. ✍️



We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Sidi Ould Tah on your election as President of the African Development Bank.





Your leadership will be crucial in driving our continent’s economic transformation.





Zambia remains committed to working closely with the AfDB to advance sustainable growth, financial inclusion, and infrastructure development across the continent, prioritising production over consumption, for a prosperous future.





On behalf of the people of Zambia, we look forward to supporting your tenure as AfDB President.





Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia