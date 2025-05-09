PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES THE NEWLY ELECTED POPE



He writes ….



We extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election as the new leader of the Catholic Church.





This sacred appointment marks a moment of profound significance not only for the Catholic faithful, but also for the global community that continues to draw moral guidance and inspiration from the papacy.





We also congratulate the Catholic faithful in Zambia and around the world on this historic moment. May Pope Leo XIV’s leadership be blessed with wisdom, compassion, and strength as he shepherds the Church in these defining times.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia