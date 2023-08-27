President Hakainde Hichilema has donated 10 heads of cattle to the Catholic Diocese of Mongu

Fellow citizens.

Earlier today, we joined fellow Christians at the thanksgiving Mass to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of the Catholic Diocese of Mongu in Western Zambia.

The church remains one of the key players in National development and raising of an upright society and it is for this reason that we shall continue working with the church across the country.

During the celebrations, we also donated 10 animals (cattle) to each diocese in the country.

Once more, thank you to the church for hosting us today.

May God bless our country.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia