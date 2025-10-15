PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MOURNS THE PASSING OF RAILA ODINGA





He writes…



Fellow Citizens,



It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that we extend our deepest condolences to the people of Kenya, the Odinga family, President William Ruto and all those touched by the life of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has passed on.



Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was a towering advocate for democracy, a fearless voice for justice, and an unwavering servant of the people. His journey, inspired generations across our continent.





In honoring his memory, we celebrate his many contributions. From advancing constitutional reforms and championing inclusive governance to fostering dialogue in times of crisis. His legacy will endure.





We pray for all those grieving and may Prime Minister Odinga rest in eternal peace.



Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia