PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST FIRE HIS MISLEADERS- Celestine Mambula Mukandila

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST FIRE HIS MISLEADERS





By Celestine Mambula Mukandila



The embarrassment of the tag of war for the mortal remains of former President ECL is unnecessary, because, an intelligent government would have done as was done in 1993 after the Gabon Air disaster.





What government should have done is to just complete the memorial site of the former president and conclude the ceremonial state funeral without the mortal remains.





This will not be the first time a memorial burial site is made without the mortal remains of deceaseds in Zambia. We have an example of such a site at the Heroes’ Acre where the purported KK11 Zambia National Soccer Team is buried.





Besides, the only reason we have the Embassy Park is so as to create a historic burial site for former presidents.





I think we must be serious as a Nation going forward, we must never have jokers advising the Head of State again.





What an embarrassment.



