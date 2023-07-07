PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST TAKE FULL NOTICE AND AUTHORITY ON THE CLAIMS OF PLUNDER ON HIS APPOINTED TEAM …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

It starts like a political rumour and ministers of information have always been on record dispelling many assertions which later have come to be investigated and proved . We have always accepted that when a govt is formed the composition is not that of Angels from heaven because duty is given based on trust and competence . The wrong precedence in this country has been passed on from one govt to the other and people in zambia are more particular to see how UPND the people’s govt will be resistant to engage similarly in these vices that deprived many zambians the will to an improved life .

What president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA should not ignore is that there is still a lot of information which has not been revealeded to him which these people he has appointed decided to sit on , because they could not blow the bridges they are using now to get wealth from the state , maintaining rich directors employed by PF and staying as a poor ministers in office needed a systematic way to prevent collision .. We urge president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to be more particular with the views coming from UPND members, and the general populous of well meaning zambians .

When UPND ministers were telling UPND members that there are no benefits in politics , people were silenced with authority to stop there demands after the struggle to win elevtions , then they were looking forward to observe the conduct of UPND leaders in public management as leaders of the truth . A lot has been said am on record having said to president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA that zambians will be very sad to discover that UPND leaders have accrued more wealth than PF members since 2021 .

Zambians are very particular to always what president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is doing and saying to the people , at times zambians have called on the president to fire some people for known reasons , when the president is commending his team it should not contradict to what members of his team are doing different from his message of goodwill to the people of zambia . Many govts have come and gone and the experience has taught many zambians to know the character of each govt

One of the trueth fact about the UPND leadership is that president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is very wealthy person and his govt officials are aware of this fact , the team president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA appointed is not as wealth as he is , may be if is the reason why others are not visionary on the same page of integrity , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA himself confessed seeing party officials suddenly driving big cars , the attitude of indiscipline by some people may be as a result of saying him is rich but why does he want us to go out of govt with nothing , these are invisibles in the character of man especially in zambia .

The many things currently trending in the country about some of the UPND leaders amassing wealth beyond their incomes should open the eyes of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to see whether he shares the same vision with all his team members , it is likey that these issues can cause breakdown in the political support line , when one person is fired it doed not mean many are left doing the correct things . We hope there is nothing completely which may plunge the country in doubt and serious off code to this leadership which zambians have every hope to better their lives . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY See less